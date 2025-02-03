Sandeep Reddy Vanga was present at a promotional event of Sai Pallavi's Thandel. It was here that the Animal director revealed how he wanted to cast Sai Pallavi in Arjun Reddy and that she was his first choice. Vanga further said that an actor-coordinator told him to 'forget' about it as the actress won't even wear a sleeveless.

Told to 'forget' about casting Sai Pallavi

Sandeep said that he later came to know that the man was not a legitimate coordinator. Eventually, Shalini Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda were cast in the film. Recalling the incident, the Kabir Singh director said, "So I spoke to him, saying, 'I have a story about a guy who is destroyed in love, it's a very romantic story, and I want to cast Sai Pallavi as the heroine'."

The man then asked the director to comment on the romance quotient in the film and Vanga said that it was supposed to be more than what one sees in Telugu cinema, the coordinator told him to 'forget it'.

Pallavi didn't change

Vanga said that the man told him that leave aside romance, Sai won't even wear a sleeveless outfit. The director then went on to cast Shalini Pandey. Sandeep's revelation left Pallavi blushing and laughing. The director further praised Sai for not changing despite receiving opportunities unlike other actresses.

"Eventually, heroines evolve based on opportunities. But to see Sai Pallavi not changing at all—it's great. It's really great, actually," he said. Sai also took the centerstage later and added that whoever has whatever film in their destiny would get it anyhow.

"Shalini was brilliant, and so was Vijay as Arjun Reddy. I believe certain actors are destined to play certain roles, and that's what I think happened with the final cast of Arjun Reddy." The Ramayana actress further praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga over his unfiltered and bold style of story telling.