Popular actor Sai Pallavi is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where she will portray the role of Mata Sita alongside Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram.

The actors have already begun shooting for the film. It has been widely reported that Ranbir Kapoor has given up alcohol and non-vegetarian food as a mark of respect for his role.

Following this, several media outlets claimed that Sai Pallavi has also adopted a vegetarian lifestyle to prepare for her portrayal of Mata Sita. Reports suggest that Pallavi has committed to maintaining a strict vegetarian diet throughout the film's shoot, even travelling with her personal chef while abroad to ensure her meals align with her commitment.

Sai Pallavi slammed media outlets for false information.

She took to X (formerly Twitter) to address these fabricated claims, issuing a strong statement against the false reports.

Most of the times, Almost every-time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/ fabricated lies/ incorrect statements being spread with or without motives(God knows) but it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease;… https://t.co/XXKcpyUbEC — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) December 11, 2024

"Most of the time, almost every time, I choose to stay silent when I see baseless rumours, fabricated lies, and incorrect statements being spread—whether with or without motives (God knows). But it's high time I react, as it keeps happening consistently and doesn't seem to cease, especially around the time of my films' releases, announcements, or cherishable moments of my career!" she wrote in the post.

#Ramayana is India's greatest story - #RanbirKapoor?



People from all over the world are working on it ? pic.twitter.com/ewozHw68rf — Bob (@its_Isshant) December 8, 2024

She added. "Next time I see any'reputed' page or media/individual carrying a cooked-up story in the name of news or gossip, you will hear from me legally! Period!"

About Ramayana

Ramayana Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, is slated for a grand release on Diwali 2026, while the second installment will hit theatres during Diwali 2027. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and South superstar Yash as Ravana.

Producer Namit Malhotra officially announced the ambitious two-part project on Instagram. Sharing a poster of the Ramayana, he wrote: "More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic, which has ruled billions of hearts for over 5,000 years, to the big screen. Today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture—our 'RAMAYANA'—for people across the world."