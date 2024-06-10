Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actor is essaying the role of Lord Ram, while Sia Pallavi will be essaying the role of Mata Sita.

A month and a half ago, the pictures from the sets of Ramayana were leaked on social media. The images showed Ranbir and Sai dressed in Ram and Sita getting up.

Ranbir has time and again said that he has been preparing hard for his role, and his trainer's social media posts are proof.

Apart from strenuous training and learning bow and arrow. It has been widely reported that Ranbir Kapoor had quit drinking and eating meat as a mark of respect for the role.

It was also said that he has also turned vegetarian to some extent. However, his good deeds are now questioned. Here's why!

The opulent pre-wedding festivities for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in Portofino, Italy, were a star-studded event. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, SRK, and Salman Khan, among others, attended the bash.

Several videos and pictures of the same have gone viral.

Is he drinking alcohol?

A viral picture shows Ranbir Kapoor holding a glass of drink during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration.

In the image, he is trying to hide the drink with his hand.

The image shows, Ranbir dressed in an off-white-hued trouser and a jacket, which he paired with a beige undershirt and dark sunglasses. He was talking to a guest at the bash, and Shanaya Kapoor stood beside him.

Pitbull, legendary singer Andrea Bocelli, and Katy Perry performed at the pre-wedding of Ambani bash.

Work Front

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'. Alia, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.