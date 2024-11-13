Sai Pallavi, who is the talk of the town with her stellar performance in Amaran as Indhu Rebecca Varghese, the wife of martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan, played by Sivakarthikeyan in the Rajkumar Periasamy directorial. The film has joined the Rs 100 crore club already.

Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Rosie Maithreyi in the 2021 romantic period drama Shyam Singha Roy left a lasting impression among her fans. This was her second film appearance with Natural Star Nani, as they had previously worked on the film MCA, and the audiences love seeing them together on screen.

Sai Pallavi, in a recent interview with Galatta Plus, remembered her struggling days on the sets of Shyam Singha Roy where she could not get enough sleep, as the shooting would continue all night long and she had to be back the next morning again.

She revealed struggling through it all for as long as 30 days before she broke down into tears at one point, thinking if she could take all but one day off. Sai Pallavi revealed that since she isn't a night person, she found it difficult to continue with night shoots.

She said, "I'm someone who can't sleep during the day. So, imagine being awake all night, only to be awake again the next day. This wasn't just for a day or two, it went on for almost 30 days. I remember crying at one point and thinking to myself, 'I want to act in films, but I just wish I could get one day off.'"

However, despite thinking about a day off, she did not let anybody know about the challenge she faced, until one day her sister saw her crying and immediately knocked on the door of the producer and asked him to give Sai Pallavi a day off.

Surprisingly, the film producer was quite disheartened to learn of her hardship and was more than happy to give her any number of days off so that she could only return to the sets when she was ready.

The actress revealed that the entire cast and crew of the film actually looked up to her as a child, and just adored her. Therefore, her need for a day off was not deemed an unwanted demand by an actress by none of the members of the shooting set.

The actress is currently shooting for her next project with Ranbir Kapoor titled Ramayan, portraying the role of Sita. The film also has KGF star Yash portraying the role of Raavan.