Amaran, the biographical film starring Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukundan and Sai Pallavi as Indu Rebecca Varghese, released on Diwali, October 31st. Despite the boycott of Sai Pallavi controversy surrounding the film, it has been receiving positive responses from the audiences.

But do you know how much the actor was charged for playing Major Mukund in this biographical war film?

According to a Times of India report, Sivakarthikeyan reportedly charged Rs. 30 crore for his role in Amaran, while Sai Pallavi reportedly charged Rs 3 crore; however, these are just rumours and have not been confirmed by the actors or the makers of the film.

Amaran is a biopic based on the life of Major Mukund and his life story and the struggles the couple faced, the sacrifice he made for his nation. We not only get to see his journey as an army officer but also the struggles that the army families go through. This movie mainly focuses on the love story of Major Mukund and his wife Indu Varghese.

Major Mukund was awarded the Ashoka Chakra for his bravery on the battlefield.

On the film's release reel, Major Mukund, aka Sivakarthikeyan, took to his social media handle and penned down a heartfelt note for his fans. He wrote, "It's been an emotional experience to portray the journey of #MajorMukundVaradarajan, his fearless service, and the sacrifice he made for our nation. Proud to present his remarkable life to you all. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali! #Amaran is all yours."