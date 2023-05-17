Kollywood is now one of the most sought-after industries in the Indian film sector. From small-budget classics to extravagant masterpieces, the industry has always set benchmarks for filmmaking, and as a result, Tamil films have a huge fan following all across the globe.

In the first half of this year, several Kollywood movies mesmerized the audiences including Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan II. A handful of anticipated movies are waiting for the second half of this year, and it ranges from thrillers to sci-fi.

International Business Times, India edition, presents you with a list of top five most anticipated Tamil films for the second half of 2023.

Jailer

Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Tamil movies of this year. The film marks the union of Rajinikanth and director Nelson Dilipkumar for the first time.

Moreover, the film also has pivotal cameo appearances by South Indian Superstars Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar.

The teaser of the film was released recently, and it received unanimously positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. In the teaser, Rajinikanth can be seen gracing the screens in his usual swag, and in all probabilities, the film will have all the elements to satisfy the tastes of Superstar fans.

Jailer is expected to hit the theaters on August 10, 2023.

Leo

News surrounding Leo has been ruling the headlines since the date of its announcement. The film which stars Ilayathalapathy Vijay in the lead role is directed by none other than Lokesh Kanagaraj.

It should be noted that Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous films Vikram and Kaithi were huge hits, and both of these films belonged to Logesh's cinematic universe. And now, audiences are eager to know whether Leo will also enter that universe ruled by guns and drugs.

Apart from Ilayathalapathy Vijay, the film features Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Menon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

Leo will hit the screens on October 19, 2023.

Maaveeran

Sivakarthikeyan, the boy-next-door of Tamil audiences will soon grace the big screens with his new movie Maaveeran.

Helmed by Madonne Ashwin, the film also features Aditi Sankar and Mysskin in the lead roles.

The film is expected to be a high-voltage action thriller, and it will hit the screens in July.

Captain Miller

National-award-winning actor Dhanush is all set to enthrall the audiences with his new movie Captain Miller.

Even though the film's release date is not announced yet, industry experts believe that this film will be released in the latter part of this year.

Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, the story is set in the pre-independence period. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken and Sumesh Moor in the lead roles.

Ayalaan

For the first time in the history of Tamil movies, Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan is expected to handle a completely extraterrestrial subject.

Helmed by R. Ravikumar, the film is expected to hit the screens in November 2023.

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar and Isha Koppikar in the lead roles.