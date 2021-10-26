Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor has turned out to be a highly successful cinema in the post-Covid era in the Tamil film industry. The Kollywood film, which was released on 9 October, has managed to pull the audience to theatres.

Theatre Owners Happy with Response

As per the sources in the trade, the response for Doctor from cine-goers has been phenomenal. "Theatre owners are happy with the response and distributors too. Not just in and around Chennai, fans in other parts too have shown interest to watch the film. Hence, it made a good collection," a source said.

"In the first week, Doctor had grossed around Rs 40 crore in Tamil Nadu alone and grossed about Rs 60 crore worldwide. In the next two weeks, it has managed to add around Rs 30 crore to take its total tally to Rs 90 crore worldwide," the source further adds.

No Competition

It is a big collection considering that the cinema halls still have Covid-19 restrictions and audiences are still not in the frame of mind to come to theatres.

With no competition for the next two weeks, the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer is expected to do rule the box office. Meanwhile, the film is set to release in Kerala in over 110 screens. Hence, the Tamil flick is predicted to cross Rs 100-crore-mark at the worldwide box office by this weekend.

Doctor, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is a dark comedy action thriller film. Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the female lead. The story of the film is about how an army doctor helps his love interest's family find their kidnapped daughter.

The film has garnered fantastic reviews from the critics and audience which has helped the flick to do well at the box office.