A day before Vijay's birthday (22 June), the title of his next movie, which was referred to as Thalapathy 65, has been announced. Yes, the name of his next movie is Beast.
The makers have announced the title along with the first look of the film on Monday, 21 June.Thalapathy is flaunting a gun fitted with a telescopic sight and a silencer in the poster while displaying his well-toned physique. Going by the title and the look, it looks like an action-packed film, contrary to the earlier rumours which claimed the movie to be a comedy flick.
After Love Today, Once More, Friends, Youth, and Master, this is the sixth time that a Vijay film is getting an English title. It looks cool, yet powerful title.
The fans of Vijay, as always, started his birthday celebration early and trending the topic related to Beast. With celebrities hailing the title and first look poster, the poster is garnering a lot of attention from the netizens across the country.
Check Out the Celebs Reaction to the Poster Release
Priyanka Mohan: This is lit Fire
My best wishes to @actorvijay sir
@Nelsondilpkumar and the entire cast and crew #BEAST #HappyBirthdayThalapathy
Anjana Rangan: Yov na'lam #thalapathy poster'aye 30 mani neram paapen ya momentSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesFireFireFireFire#BEAST #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay #Thalapathy65FirstLook
Atul Mohan: Happy Birthday to the ONE AND ONLY... Crown King Of Mass... #Master Of the BO #ThalapathyVijay
@actorvijay #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay'
Aju Varghese: Wishing @actorvijay sir an amazing birthday and super duper excited to see the first look poster of "BEAST" !!!
#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay #BeastMode Fire @Nelsondilpkumar
Manobala: Best wishes to my beloved BEAST
#vijaythalapathy
Arya: #beast mode on FireFireFireFire Wish U a very Happy Birthday
@actorvijay Have a blessed year ahead Hugging faceFlexed biceps
Mahat Raghavendra: Adavance happy birthday Partying face na
@actorvijay #BEASTFirstLook FireFireFireOk hand
Very happy for you & good luck da @Nelsondilpkumar
Best wishes @anirudhofficial Raising handsHugging face
& @sunpictures
KRISHH: Idhu Podhum Enakku, Idhu Podhume... Annnaaaa... Pinni Pedal... #Beast
@actorvijay
Hema Rukmani: Stunning #Thalapathy in #BeastMode....exciting first look. Can't wait to watch it in theatres ! Congratulations @sunpictures & Team #Beast ! @MuraliRamasamy4
Reba Monica John: This looks tooooo goood! @actorvijay Thalapathy is getting younger by the dayyyy! Happy birthday to you in advance Thalapathy. We love you! And happy birthday to
@Nelsondilpkumar Sir. What a grand way to celebrate Party popper
#HBDNelsonDilipKumar #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay Red heart
Vijay Fans Trends Retweeted
Harish Kalyan: Verithanam.. idhu #beast mode-u!! Best wishes
@actorvijay na, dir @Nelsondilpkumar , @anirudhofficial bro, @sunpictures for a huge success FireCollision symbol
#Thalapathy65FirstLook #Thalapathy65
Vijay Fans Trends Retweeted
kalidas jayaram: Why doesn't this man age ?!Flushed face#BEAST it is FireFireFire
@actorvijay na Red heart Best wishes to the whole crew @Nelsondilpkumar@sunpictures
Now I can't wait for this to hit the screens !!! #Thalapathy65
Sanam Shetty : @actorvijay Fiery treat for your fans @actorvijay sirFire Vaalthukkal for BEAST. Advance Birthday wishes Birthday cakeBouquet Keep rocking sir. #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay
Shanthnu Glowing star ஷாந்தனு Buddy: இது #BEAST Mode FireFire
#Thalapathy65FirstLook
"O" "M" "G" தான் FirecrackerCollision symbol
@actorvijay "BE 'A' ST" na Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes
Thank you for this @Nelsondilpkumar brother Collision symbol
Sathish: #Beast Best wishes to our #Thalapathy
@actorvijay sir @anirudhofficial @Nelsondilpkumar
@sunpictures @Jagadishbliss and team Clapping hands signFlexed bicepsThumbs up
#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay
Rathna kumar: Full brightness vekka sollum pothe nenachen. FireFireFireCollision symbol. Superb work as always brother. #Beast
Vera maathiri first look. FireFireFireClapping hands signClapping hands signThumbs up. Wish you Happy Birthday brother Birthday cake Party popper.
#Beast #Thalapathy65FirstLook
Pandiraj: #BEAST Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesFireFlexed biceps
Best wishes team Bouquet
#HappyBirthdayThalapathy @actorvijay sir .
Have a healthy & wonderful year Thumbs upFolded hands
Athulyaa Ravi: #Thalapathy65 #beast Our #Thalapathy
@actorvijay sir gotta be a beast Ok handStar-struck massive title
@Nelsondilpkumar sir Folded hands we all #thalapthy fans are waiting Woman dancing
@anirudhofficial @hegdepooja @sunpictures #beastmodeon