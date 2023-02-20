Dhanush threw a cosy housewarming party for the grand home he has built in Chennai. The actor had always been vocal about building a home in Chennai where he could live with his parents and kids. And his dream came true with the splendid house he built. Pictures and videos from the housewarming ceremony have now taken over the internet.

Subramaniam Siva's sweet note

For the party, Dhanush wore an electric blue kurta. He was seen sporting long beard and moustache, which is probably for a new role in his movie. Filmmaker Subramaniam Siva was also spotted at the do. "My younger brother Dhanush's new house is giving me a feel of a temple. In his lifetime, he has provided his parents a paradise like home. And many more victories, and achievements. Long live brother," the filmmaker wrote in Tamil on social media.

Dhanush - Aishwaryaa's separation

This comes after almost a year of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announcing separation on social media. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's decision to part ways after 18 years of being married had given a jolt to the entire industry and their fans. There were reports that it was Dhanush's workaholic nature that came in between the two.

"For anyone who knows Dhanush, he's an extremely private person. Even with his close set of friends, there is not much that he shares. You can't tell what's going on in his mind. Whenever he's had tension with Aishwaryaa, or anything that has been a cause of friction between the two, he has gone and signed a new film. It almost felt like he was using his work to get away from his failing relationship and it was evident that it was taking a huge toll on them both," a report had stated.