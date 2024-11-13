After the success of KGF, fans have eagerly awaited Yash's next film. The actor is currently working on his much-anticipated project Toxic, where he also takes on the role of a producer. Recently, Yash was seen at the Versova Jetty in Mumbai while shooting for the movie.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Yash can be seen boarding a ferry at the Versova Jetty, surrounded by security. He was dressed in a white t-shirt and covered his face with a black cloth along with sunglasses to maintain privacy. Yash did not interact much with the paparazzi and he is seen only waving and giving a thumbs-up to fans asking for pictures.

Getting superstar treatment in Mumbai, reporters trying to approach him in Kannada... He is the real Game Changer for KFI



The name is Yash ?pic.twitter.com/OITPws82sX — Insulter (@Insulter3730010) November 10, 2024

What attracted even more attention was the VIP treatment given to Yash in Mumbai. The Kannada actor was treated like a superstar with reporters trying to speak to him in Kannada that marked his influence in the Indian film industry. His rise to fame is largely attributed to the success of the KGF series,which has made him a game-changer for Kannada cinema.

Yash's Toxic is one of the most awaited films in South India. This project will mark his return to the big screen after the release of KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022. Initially set for release on April 10, 2025, the movie has been delayed. In an interview, Yash mentioned that the delay was due to scheduling conflicts and unforeseen challenges.

In addition to Toxic, Yash is also set to make his Bollywood debut in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.