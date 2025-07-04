Popular actor Ram Kapoor's jaw-dropping transformation and weight loss journey are truly awe-inspiring. He looks fitter than ever after shedding a significant amount of weight. On the professional front, he's also making waves with his series Mistry and is receiving praise from fans.

Recently, in an interview, he spoke about Smriti Irani's weight gain.

The actor said, "When she started Kyunki Saas and when she ended, she was huge. Her logic was now I have played a character who has taken so many leaps. 'Now I am playing a grandmother.' So you see her in the first year of Kyunki to last year, you will notice that she is as big as I am. We were equally successful."

He added, "I have even spoken to her about this. She was just staying true to her character. When she entered the series, she played just a wife, then she became a mother, then the show took several leaps in eight years of its run. She allowed herself to become bigger. If she would have continued in television, she would have probably much bigger than me. She left because she joined politics and she is doing great."

The actor said, "If your doctor asks you to take it, will you listen to your doctor or to those on social media? Also, people say it's a shortcut. You have only one life. If your doctor asks you to take the shortcut, take it."

Kapoor added, "Live your life as healthily as you can. Why the hell will you not take a shortcut if the doctor is telling you to?"

Netizens were not pleased with Ram Kapoor's comments on Smriti Irani's weight and criticised him for the same.

A user said, "How he speaks, i get ngtv aura from him. i m NOT saying he is a bad human being but he sounds like he is very very very big star and his opinions matters. he must be a nice guy but need a check now as how to use his body language for good. speaking head tilted, eyes up, wrinkled btwn brows , speaking fast. just a feedback. God bless.."

The next one said, "She legit acted in her pregnancies. And her "size" which no offence she looked absolutely beautiful in all her sizes on the show actually suited the character due to the character having multiple children then going on to have grandchildren etc. It never looked out of place etc she played mant roles...the bahu the wife the mother the sister in law the grandmother her body suited it all. Her acting in the drama was brilliant for its time. There were only a few dramas that set the foundation and this was a huge huge first brick in that foundation. There have been countless imitations which has become caricature versions of these key shows but these dramas are still brilliant and she did her roles soo well. Ram...seriously this was not it. Disappointed.."

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Smriti Irani, who became a household name as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is all set to make a grand comeback. She has reportedly begun shooting for the second season of the iconic show.