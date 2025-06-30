Mistry Review: Ram Kapoor overacts, Mona Singh shines in flawed, slow crime thriller

Popular actor Ram Kapoor has found himself embroiled in controversy for allegedly making sexually inappropriate and offensive remarks during promotional events. Amid backlash and a reported ban from promotions, Ram has still managed to carve a niche for himself once again with his performance in the latest JioHotstar web series, Mistry. No matter the controversy, no one can take that away from Ram Kapoor.

Starring Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh, Mistry dropped on Friday and has received mixed reviews so far, with many netizens praising Ram's performance. In the series, Ram plays Armaan Mistry, a former Mumbai Police officer who now helps solve special cases led by Mona Singh's character, ACP Sehmat Siddiqui.

Despite being a brilliant investigator, Mistry battles OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder), a condition often misunderstood or treated as a joke. Torn between handling high-stakes crimes and dealing with the emotional trauma of losing his wife in a targeted bombing, Armaan navigates life with the support of his secretary, played by Shikha Talsania. The eight-episode series explores how he solves cases while managing his disorder.

Mistry is being seen as India's take on the popular American show Monk, known for its quirky charm, emotional depth, and clever storytelling. While the concept is promising, the execution falters. The show lacks a smooth flow, and the screenplay often feels stretched in places.

Each episode, clocking in at around 30 minutes, presents a new case, be it a murdered politician, a celebrity agent found dead, or a suspicious death of a wealthy businessman.

Mistry feels like a lighter version of Pankaj Tripathi's Criminal Justice. The pacing feels rushed, and the series doesn't hold much suspense or mystery.

Mona Singh as ACP Sehmat Siddiqui is solid, portraying a no-nonsense yet empathetic officer who genuinely believes in Mistry's abilities. Their dynamic adds emotional depth and authenticity to the show.

Overall, Mistry isn't exactly binge-worthy; you can jump into any episode without losing track. It's light, breezy, and doesn't demand too much attention.

Having a good memory spoils your chances of getting stuff to watch on TV. #Mistry on hotstar is a 100% scene by scene copy of #Monk (2002) and I can't tolerate Ram Kapoor trying to copy Tony Shalhoub ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/CqNhPAnKao — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) June 29, 2025

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say:

A user wrote, This is so disappointing. People loved the crime comedy-drama television series #Monk & Adrian Monk, obsessive-compulsive ex SFPD detective. #Mistry on Jio is a word by word, gesture copy from the moment EP1 starts. Copy but at least be a good copy. Watch d starts #MistryApesMonk.."

Just finished watching #Mistry—honestly, a sweet surprise. @RamKapoor absolutely nailed it! ? Some episodes were thrilling, some light-hearted and feel-good. I liked the vibe.



Yeah, a few parts dragged & lost engagement, but overall it’s a solid 7.5/10 for me. Not perfect,… — Soham ? (@sohamsjani7) June 30, 2025

Another user, "#Mistry is a well made unassuming intelligent serial, although Ram Kapoor over acts some times ,the plots are well made , interesting series to watch on Jio."

The third one said, "Just finished watching #Mistry—honestly, a sweet surprise.@RamKapoor, absolutely nailed it! Some episodes were thrilling, some light-hearted and feel-good. I liked the vibe. Yeah, a few parts dragged & lost engagement, but overall it's a solid 7.5/10 for me. Not perfect, but definitely recommended. Something fresh & different from the usual crime stuff. ️♂️"MONK" replica of that."