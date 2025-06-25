Popular actor Ram Kapoor is making headlines, not for his jaw-dropping weight loss transformation, but for his upcoming show Mistry opposite Mona Singh, which is set to drop on JioCinema (formerly Jio Hotstar) in the coming days.

While the actor has been actively promoting the series alongside Mona Singh through media interactions, he has now been ousted from the promotional campaign following allegations of making sexually inappropriate remarks toward female journalists and employees of the streaming platform.

According to reports, Ram allegedly made a series of unprofessional and offensive remarks during a media interaction held at JW Marriott, Juhu, on Thursday (June 19), as part of the promotional campaign for Mistry.

As per Mid-Day, during the press event, Ram reportedly commented on the attire of female publicists, saying, "If they are in my line of sight, how can I not look?" He also allegedly joked about kissing a male executive from the marketing team and remarked that his mother "should have gone to sleep" instead of conceiving him. Additionally, he made references to sex positions in front of the media and staff.

An insider told the publication, "He had back-to-back interviews that day. Referring to the workload, he said he felt 'gang-raped'. This comment was made while a journalist was setting up her mic."

One executive recounted, "He looked at my colleague's dress and, referring to its length, said, 'The clothes are distracting.'" Another added, "It didn't register immediately, but later in the evening, we began recalling the number of inappropriate things he said. At one point, he even told a male colleague that his mother should have faked a headache, implying he shouldn't have been born."

The matter was escalated to JioCinema's senior leadership and HR department the following morning, on June 20. After internal discussions and multiple eyewitness confirmations, the platform made the decision to remove Ram from all further promotional activities for Mistry.

A source within the company stated, "This workplace prioritises dignity and safety. Once a formal complaint was raised and corroborated by eyewitnesses, leadership acted promptly. The platform does not wish to associate with any behaviour that normalises workplace misconduct."

From now on, remaining promotional appearances for Mistry will be handled solely by Mona Singh. Additionally, JioCinema has reportedly expedited its internal training on gender sensitivity and workplace conduct to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Ram Kapoor has not issued a public response to the controversy.