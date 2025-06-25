Panchayat 4 review: Sachiv Ji–Rinki's romance blooms amid Manju Devi vs Kranti Devi Phulera's Political showdown
And the wait is finally over! Panchayat Season 4 has dropped on Amazon Prime Video, a week before its scheduled release. Staying true to its Phulera roots, this season brings back the perfect blend of politics, moral dilemmas, tear-jerking moments, subtle romance, and, of course, plenty of drama.

Written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the series shifts focus from Sachiv Ji (Jitendra Kumar) to the panchayat elections. This time, it's Lauki vs Pressure Cooker as the battle intensifies in the heart of Phulera.

With 'Pressure Cooker' as Kranti Devi's poll symbol and 'Lauki' representing Manju Devi, this season of Panchayat delivers a gripping, heartfelt narrative.

Jitendra Kumar returns as Abhishek Tripathi (Sachiv Ji), joined by Neena Gupta as Manju Devi (the Pradhan), and Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey (Pradhan Ji). The fan-favourite ensemble also includes Faisal Malik as Deputy Pradhan Prahlad Pandey, Chandan Roy as Office Assistant Vikas Shukla, Tripti Sahu as Vikas's wife Khushboo, and Sanvikaa as Rinki Dubey. Durgesh Kumar reprises his role as Bhushan aka Banrakas, while Sunita Rajwar plays Kranti Devi, his fiery wife. Ashok Pathak steps in as Binod, with Bulloo Kumar as Madhav, Bhushan's trusted aide, and Pankaj Jha as the scheming MLA Chandrakishore Singh.

One of the most-awaited tracks this season was the budding romance between Rinki and Sachiv Ji. While not heavily focused on, their subtle "I love you" exchanges over text offer sweet relief amidst the political chaos.

This season ends on yet another cliffhanger, setting the stage for Season 5. As Phulera's panchayat elections heat up, the stakes are higher than ever. With Manju Devi and Kranti Devi locked in a fierce contest and both parties trying to woo the villagers, Sachiv Ji quietly clears his MBA entrance exam, with a 97th percentile, the catch amid the stress was Sachivji asking Rinki to check the result for him.

Spoiler alert ahead!

Rinki's father (played by Raghubir Yadav) has lost to Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar). A heartbroken Prahlad informs Pradhan Ji that they have lost the elections. 

Shortly after, the nameplate is changed, and Bhushan replaces Manju Devi as the new Pradhan. Bhushan smugly asks whether Sachiv Ji's name will remain on the office door. Abhishek calmly replies, "It'll stay for at least the next 3–4 months."

Netizens had mixed reactions. Many were heartbroken to see Pradhan Ji lose, while others applauded the creators for staying rooted, raw, and real, delivering impactful storytelling without vulgarity or unnecessary glam.

A user wrote: "Banrakas aur Kranti Devi ko panchayat chunav jeetne ki hardik badhai. Feeling sad for Rinkiya ke papa."

Another user wrote, "This season focuses on the Panchayat elections and the politics surrounding it. Strong performances, emotional storylines, character development, and subtle love, but less comedy than before. Definitely a must-watch."

Another fan,  "Just finished watching #PanchayatSeason4. Phulera politics has fully taken over the vibe. Lauki vs Pressure Cooker, samose diplomacy, and full desi-style election tamasha. The charm of old seasons is there... but only in flashes."

A user mentioned, "Stayed up all night to finish #PanchayatSeason4. It's good. Better than the last season. Progresses slowly. Loved @ashok_pathak3 who outshines this season and @malikfeb. These two really outdid themselves."

The next one wrote, "Panchayat Season 4 once again proves why Panchayat is a storytelling gem. With every episode, it masterfully balances lighthearted village misadventures and deeper emotional undercurrents."

