Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat 4: When and where to watch, best moments, iconic viral dialogues

And the wait is finally over for Panchayat fans, as the makers are set to release Season 4 a week ahead of schedule. Panchayat Season 4 will now premiere on June 24, earlier than its previously announced release date of July 2.

Regarded as one of the most beloved comedy-dramas, Panchayat returns with its fourth season, promising more laughter, drama, politics, power struggles, wit, and humour. From the growing romance between Sachiv Ji and Rinki to the intense Pradhan elections between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi in Phulera, the new season is set to unfold numerous exciting scenarios with unexpected twists.

Ahead of the release, here's everything you need to know about Panchayat Season 4.

The cast includes: Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi (Sachiv Ji), Neena Gupta as Pradhan Manju Devi, Raghubir Yadav as Pradhan-Pati, Faisal Malik as Prahladchand "Prahlad" Pandey, Chandan Roy as Vikas, Sanvikaa as Rinki, Durgesh Kumar as Bhushan, Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi, Pankaj Jha as MLA Chandra Kishore Singh, Amit Kumar Maurya in a supporting role

The trailer dropped a couple of weeks ago, and since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the show's online release.

Take a look at the trailer below.

Let's also revisit some memorable dialogues from Panchayat Season 4:

"Chunav prachar ki shuruwat... jo bhi karna hai tadak-bhadak ke saath karna hai"

("The election campaign begins... Whatever is to be done must be done with full pomp and show.")

"Bhains dikh rahi hai?"

"Hum bhains dikh rahe hai?"

"Arrey, aap nahi, woh pichhe bhains dikh rahi hai!"

("The buffalo is visible."

"Do I look like a buffalo?"

"No, not you... the buffalo behind you.")

"Jo netaayin bani phirti ho... Panchayat ki kursi chahiye toh apne bal pe lo! Rinki ki mummy ... election mein milte hain."



("You're going around acting like a leader. If you want the Panchayat seat, win it on your own strength! Rinki's mother... see you in the elections.")

"Jo bhi dukaan mein aaye, usey samosa khilana. Kehna humari taraf se hai, muft mein."

("Whoever comes to the shop, serve them a samosa. Tell them it's on us—free of charge.")

"Upar ka maida unki taraf se... andar ka aloo humara hai."

("The refined flour on the outside is from their side, but the potato filling is ours.")

"Sabse pehle Panchayat ke chunaav mein unke chamchon ko patkenge, phir Vidhan Sabha ke chunaav mein unko dhar ke patkenge!"

("First, we'll defeat their lackeys in the Panchayat elections, then we'll defeat them in the Assembly elections!")

Other iconic dialogues from the Panchayat universe:

"Kijiye meeting meeting... kheliye meeting meeting... karte rahiye meeting meeting... alhuaa meeting"

A viral line from Season 3, delivered by Banrakas (played by Durgesh Kumar), that pokes fun at endless meetings.

"Andar se mann accha nahi lag raha"

Another hit from Season 3, spoken by Amma Ji when she was trying to explain to the compounder that she wasn't feeling well.

"Alag hi fraud chal raha hai"

Said by Bhupat Ji (Pradhan Ji) in Season 3 while reviewing a suspicious list of housing scheme beneficiaries.

Some more fan-favourite lines:

"Dekh raha hai kaise angrezi bol bol ke baaton ko ghumaya ja raha hai."

"Can you see how they're twisting things by speaking in English?"

"Aadhar card nahi beta, ek repat mein sudhar card bana denge tumhara."

"Not an Aadhar card, son — we'll make a 'correction card' for you in just one slap."

"Visudh gunda gardi hai yeh."

"This is pure hooliganism."

About season 4

Panchayat Season 4 picks up the story of Abhishek Tripathi, aka Sachiv Ji (Jitendra Kumar), as he continues to navigate the intricacies of village life and local politics in Phulera. This season centres on the upcoming Pradhan elections between Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar), the evolving romance between Abhishek and Rinki (Sanvikaa), and the fallout from a political attack on Pradhan Ji (Raghubir Yadav).

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya, the series is written and produced by Chandan Kumar and backed by The Viral Fever (TVF).