Veteran actor Neena Gupta, known for her bold fashion choices, once again made headlines for her sartorial style. Often seen turning heads at parties in shorts and mini dresses, Neena celebrated her 66th birthday on Wednesday with the cast of Metro... In Dino.

Neena celebrated her birthday at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Metro... In Dino, alongside co-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, and Konkona Sen Sharma. The event doubled as a birthday bash, where Neena was seen cutting a two-tier cake in the presence of media and her colleagues.

Several videos from the event show Neena beaming with joy as she cut the cake amid cheers and applause; she later shared slices with her co-stars and the film's director.

However, it wasn't just the celebrations that caught attention, but it was Neena's outfit that sparked a heated online debate. For the event, she wore a striking white "Rann Kaftan" layered over a gold "Biscuit Bra," both adorned with house charms. The ensemble, designed by her daughter Masaba Gupta's label, House of Masaba, drew massive criticism from netizens.

Several social media users criticised the look, calling it "inappropriate" for her age.

One user commented, "She should dress according to her age.."

While another said, "She looked uncomfortable while bending down."

A third added, "She is a great actor, but her sensibility is zero."

A viral clip also showed Neena modestly covering her chest with her hand as she bent to cut the cake, fueling further speculation about her comfort level in the outfit.

Later that evening, Neena hosted an intimate dinner party for close friends and family. The guest list included her daughter, Masaba Gupta, Soni Razdan, and others from the film and fashion world. Neena radiated a glow in a sleek satin-black outfit that exuded elegance with a hint of edginess. Producer Anu Ranjan shared a heartwarming group photo from the dinner on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the close-knit celebration.

Work front

Neena Gupta will soon be seen in Metro... In Dino, an anthology-style film directed by Anurag Basu. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Ali Fazal, and explores modern-day relationships. With a powerful ensemble cast, the film is set to hit theatres later this year.