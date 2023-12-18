In a shocking state of events, a rather grim news from the Bollywood arena is making headlines. As per headlines, veteran Bollywood actor Tanuja is undergoing health issues and on Sunday was hospitalised due to age-related ailments.

As per a report in PTI, the 80-year-old actor is admitted to the ICU of a Juhu hospital. "She is under observation. She is doing well. There's nothing to worry about," the source told the news agency.

Tanuja, a popular actor, has worked in several Hindi and Bengali films. She is the daughter of yesteryear star Shobhna Samarth and producer Kumarsen Samarth. She is the sister of Nutan and the mother of popular stars Kajol and Tanisha.

Tanuja started her film career with her older sister Nutan in Hamari Beti (1950) as Baby Tanuja. Ten years later, she was cast in the film Chhabili (1960) which was directed by her mother, and had her sister Nutan, in the lead. In 1961 famous director Kidar Sharma signed Tanuja for Hamari Yaad Aayegi as lead actress.

On September 23, 2023, on Tanuja's 80th birthday, Kajol shared a video on Instagram while thanking her mother for all the life lessons. Kajol's video on Instagram also included a couple of rare and unseen clips of Tanuja from her old interviews.

Kajol wrote, "Happy eightieth birthday, Mom. I can never thank you enough for everything you've taught me by example and still continue to do so today. I love you to bits and pieces. (Kisses)," the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actress said in the video. She captioned the clip and wrote, "Sharing the video on Instagram, Kajol wrote, "Eight decades of love, wisdom, and laughter! Happy Birthday to my incredible Mom!"

Kajol's video on Instagram also included a couple of rare and unseen clips of Tanuja from her old interviews. In one of them, she opens up about being "bred in the film industry". She is heard saying, "I was born and bred and brought up in this film industry, for me this is family."

Tanuja's son-in-law and Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). He posted a picture of Tanuja and wrote, "Our constant source of joy and just pure positive energy. Happiest birthday Tanujaji! Keep glowing as always... Love & Respect (sic)."

Kajol was last seen in Koffee with Karan with Rani Mukerji.

Kajol or Tanisha haven't shared any statement on their mother Tanuja's health.

