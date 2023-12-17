The annual day celebration at Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai on Friday was a star-studded affair. Several celebrities were spotted attending their kid's event. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Abhishek Bachchan to Amitabh Bachchan- Agastya, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor among others attended the annual function and cheered for their kids.

Day 1 of Dhirubhai Ambani event

AbRam Khan, Yash Johar and Aaradhya Bachchan performed at their school's annual function. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan also danced together on SRK's Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Shanti Om song at the event.

Amid separation rumours, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai also exited the school premises and seated in the same car. Although they came separately they went in the same car.

Aardhaya was lauded for her stellar performance. The way she enacted especially her dialogue delivery was well received by fans.

At the annual function, Aaradhya Bachchan's musical performance of the song "Evil Like Me," from Descendants was applauded by the crowd seated at the auditorium.

Who wore what

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as always as he opted for a black blazer and white shirt. He had a clean shaved look for the school event. Suhana Khan opted for an Indian look. Gauri wore an Indian ensemble for the event and finished off with a bindi.

After the event, Suhana was seen exiting the premises with her grandmother, Savita Chhibber. Before sitting in the car Suhana Khan flashed her pela sent a smile to the paps and waved at them.

SRK was in tears seeing his son take the legacy forward.

Meanwhile, SRK got emotional seeing his son recreating his iconic signature pose by spreading his arms wide.

SRK kisses his wife Gauri

While making an exit SRK escorted Suhana Khan who was also there to cheer for her brother, and then later ensured that AbRam was seated in the car.

After making sure that Suhana and AbRam were comfortably seated in the car, he escorted Gauri as she was seated in the passenger seat. The actor kissed her on the cheek before closing the door.

Several videos and pictures from the incident have surfaced online.

Fans were in awe seeing SRK kiss Gauri and flocked to the paparazzi.

A user wrote, "God, I just want a caring husband like Shahrukh Khan..(sic)."

Another mentioned, "Even after years of marriage and kids he's still this romantic!!! It's so sweet and heartwarming (sic)"

SRK was spotted at Mumbai airport in the wee hours on Saturday

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a black outfit on Saturday as he was snapped at the Mumbai airport.

In the video, SRK got out of his luxurious white car and waved at the paparazzo. While walking in a hurry towards the airport entry, SRK was seen telling a paparazzi 'lagega beta aaram se' ( You will get hurt) as he was trying to click him while walking backwards

Work front

SRK will be seen in Dunki which is merely a few days away from its release. Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover. The bookings for which has already begun.

Dunki will be releasing on December 21, 2023 and will clash with Prabha's Salaar which is slated to release on December 22, 2023.