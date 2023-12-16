It was indeed a moment of joy for doting daddy Shah Rukh Khan at the Dhirubhai Ambani annual function on Friday night. Shah Rukh Khan attended the annual function with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan who also made her debut recently with The Archies that is streaming on Netflix. Gauri's mother was also accompanied by them

Apart from Khan Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai along with Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Agastya Nanda were also present to cheer for Aaradhya Bachchan. Bachchan and Khan were seated in the same row.

AbRam recreates his father Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose

The kids of Bollywood stars recently took part in their school's annual day celebrations. From Aaradhya to Misha, Taimur among other kids performed at the function. However, it was SRK's youngest son AbRam's performance that made the crowd applaud.

Several inside videos and pictures from the annual function are doing the rounds on social media.

Suhana like an elder sister was seen capturing their little brother's impeccable act that he pulled off with ease at the stage.

A video, which is currently doing the rounds on the Internet, shows AbRam Khan replicating Dad's iconic pose. AbRam in between the skit spread his arms wide and SRK's reaction was to watch out for.

Here's what happened

AbRam Khan performed a skit that clocked back in time, mainly from the medieval era. He wore a similar outfit on stage. While delivering his lines from the skit in English. He also offered hugs. In a segment, he told his fellow performers, "Give me a hug, I love hugs," and went on to strike the iconic pose of his father as the tune of 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Jayenge' played in the background. A proud SRK was seen applauding and also got emotional seeing his son replicate his iconic pose.

Netizens flocked to social media and were in awe seeing SRK's priceless expression and Abram creating his dad's pose.

A user wrote, "He will be the most talented and successful son in his family... note it (sic)."

Another mentioned, "Omg I can't this is so cute I'm crying look at SRK at the end of the video he was so proud of him when AbRam spread his arms wide (sic)."

Who wore what

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as always as he opted for a black blazer and white shirt. He had a clean shaved look for the school event. Suhana Khan opted for an Indian look. Gauri wore an Indian ensemble for the event and finished off with a bindi.

After the event, Suhana was seen exiting the premises with her grandmother, Savita Chhibber. Before sitting in the car Suhana Khan flashed her pela sent a smile to the paps and waved at them.

Other celebs who were seen cheering for their kids are

Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor arrived with their respective kids--Yash and Roohi, Misha and Zain, and Taimur Ali Khan. Hema Malini was also a part of the guestlist as her grandkids are also studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

About SRK's upcoming film

After four years of hiatus, SRK made a stellar comeback professionally with Pathaan in January 2023, which starred, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The actor then starred in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi.

And SRK's fans are waiting eagerly for his next Dunki, which is nearly 5 days away from its release.

He will also feature in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. The film is slated to release on December 21 and it will clash with Prabhas' Salaar.