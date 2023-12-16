The annual day school function of Dhirubhai Ambani International School was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Kareena Kapoor attended as AbRam, Aardhya, Taimur, Misha and other star kids performed at the event.

Bachchan family attended Aaradhya's school function

Amid rumours of the rift, the whole Bachchan family attended the function, including Amitabh Bachchan and Agastya Nanda. Aishwarya's mother, Brindya, was also present. Aishwarya and Agastya were seen cheering for Aaradhya.

Aaradhya's performance has gone viral, and proud mother Aishwarya was seen recording a video of Aaradhya's performance on her phone. Agastya happily smiled and cheered for his sister. Aishwarya's mother, Brindya Rai, was seen happily smiling throughout the show.

Aaradhya's performance was lauded

Aaradhya, for her performance, wore a lengthy black coat and tied her hair back. She had tied her usual bangs, and her hair looked sleek.

As soon as the pictures and videos from her performance went viral, netizens flocked to social media and shared that, they could finally see her forehead.

As soon as the performance was over, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan went to see off Brindya. Aishwarya and Abhishek came in separate cars and then headed together in the same car. While entering the venue, netizens saw that Aishwarya came with her mother while Abhishek came with his father.

After a few minutes, Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya then headed together and sat inside the car.

Netizens react

Netizens spotted Aaradhya's hairstyle and wanted her to keep it the same.

A user wrote, "She is so much more cute with her hair tied !"(sic)

Another one mentioned, "Finally, we get to see Aradhya's forehead.." (sic)

The third one mentioned, "We can see her forehead is out."(sic)

Several netizens also pointed out that Aaradhya shares an uncanny resemblance with her mother, Aishwarya.

For the event, Aishwarya wore a black and golden suit with high heels. She also paired it with a matching bag. Abhishek, on the other hand, looked handsome in a navy blue shirt, matching pants, and sneakers. Amitabh Bachchan opted for a colourful jacket, pants, and shoes. Agastya Nanda wore a beige jacket over a white T-shirt, denim, and shoes.

Aaradhya at Archies premier with overgrown bangs

During the Archies premiere night, netizens were unhappy seeing Aaradhya's same hairstyle over the years; some even said that now her bangs are disturbing her eyes.

Take a look at the comments:

Aaradhya Bachchan was born in 2011 to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who tied the knot in April 2007.

Work front

Aishwarya Bachchan was last seen in the historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan: II. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film was released in April this year.