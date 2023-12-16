The Bachchan family is making headlines once again. Adding fuel to the fire, reports on Friday said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are staying separately. Several reports claim that Shweta Bachchan is the reason why Aishwarya and her daughter Aardhaya are living separately.

The claim

The news in Zoom stated that Aishwarya has moved out of Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow and is staying with her daughter separately. It was also claimed that Aishwarya is juggling time between Abhishek and her mother.

Fact check

Contrary to a report in Zoom, a report in E Times mentioned that Aishwarya very much lives with the Bachchan family. She has been living in the adjacent bungalow to Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa, which is internally connected.

Aishwarya attends the annual function of her daughter with her mother

Hours after media outlets were flooded with Aishwarya staying separate, Ashwariya was spotted arriving with Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan at Aaradhya's school function. Several pictures and videos of the couple at the event on Friday were shared on social media platforms.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan seen together

Before entering the event, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan greeted Amitabh Bachchan. Aishwarya also lovingly pulled Agastya Nanda's cheeks, who had also accompanied them at the venue. After exiting her car, Aishwarya waved at the paparazzi with a smile.

A clip also shows Aishwarya and Agastya talking to each other before.

After the annual function, Aishwarya and Abhishek escorted Brindya Rai (Ash's mother) to her car.

Who wore what for the event?

For the event, Aishwarya looked stunning in ethnic wear; she wore a golden suit and heels. She also carried a matching bag. Abhishek was seen in a navy blue shirt, matching pants, and sneakers. Amitabh wore a colourful jacket, pants, and shoes. Agastya Nanda opted for a beige jacket over a white T-shirt, denims, and shoes.

No official statement has been shared by Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, or Aishwarya Rai over the ongoing reported rift.

How did the rumours of the feud begin?

It all started with Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, who penned a lengthy post after making her ramp debut at the Paris Fashion Week. Navya shared her experience walking the runway for L'Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week. However, she skipped mentioning Navya's aunt, actor and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who walked the ramp as the Indian ambassador for the cosmetic brand.

Navya also skipped tagging Aishwarya on the post

After this, on October 11, Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, Aishwarya cropped Navya, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan's pictures and posted her and Big B's pictures on her social media to wish the actor. This created all the more chatter in the media, and speculations have begun since then.

Aishwarya at Archies premier

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was a part of 'The Archies' special premiere, reviewed Agastya Nanda's debut film. In a video featuring many celebs such as Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif and others, Aishwarya said, "Wonderful and huge congratulations to the entire team."

About Abhishek and Aishwarya's marriage

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007. They welcomed their first child Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Abhishek and Aishwarya's recent films

Abhishek was recently seen in Ghoomer. The movie has Abhishek essaying a cricket mentor who trains a young cricketer, played by Saiyami Kher, who loses her right arm. Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also a part of the movie.