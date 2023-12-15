Bollywood's one of the most loved couples. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's married life is reportedly going through a rough patch. The couple were last seen together at Agastya Nanda's debut film, The Archies, premier where Aishwarya was seen cheering for Agastya.

Several pictures and videos from the premier night have gone viral that show Aishwarya holding her daugther Aardadhy's hand tightly, during the photo-ops. While Shweta Nanda and Jaya Bachchan were seen standing and posing with Navya Naveli and Shewta's husband Nikhil Nanda. Big B was standing in Nanda and Bachchan's booth during photo-ops.

Netizens were quick to comment and judge that something was wrong in the family.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moves out of the Bachchan house and stays separately with Aaradhya Bachchan.

And now it has been reported by Zoom that Aishwarya is staying separately and has moved out of the Bachchan house, Jalsa. The entertainment portal also claims that she is equally dividing her time between her mother, Vrinda Rai, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya is reportedly staying separately but is very much with her husband now. It is claimed by Zoom that, Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan aren't on talking terms, and this has led to a feud in the family. Apart from that, Shweta Bachchan's permanent shift in Jalsa has added rift to the ongoing feud.

Furthermore, the entertainment portal Zoom even claims that both Aishwarya and Abhishek will not divorce shortly, but confirms a rift between the families.

No official statement has been shared by Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, or Aishwarya Rai over the ongoing reported rift.

Take a look at the pictures and videos from the Archies bash

Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Aaradhya was only inclined towards her mom, Aishwarya, despite her father Abhishek posing with her in the same frame.

Take a look at the comments

Feud between Shweta and Aishwarya

Several reports also suggest that Aishwarya and Abhishek's marriage has hit rock bottom after Aishwarya was missing from the Diwali bash of Bachchans. Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Ash and Abhishek had also removed their wedding rings as well.

It all started with Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, who penned a lengthy post after making her ramp debut at the Paris Fashion Week. Navya shared her experience walking the runway for L'Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week. However, she skipped mentioning Navya's aunt, actor and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who walked the ramp as the Indian ambassador for the cosmetic brand.

Navya also skipped tagging Aishwarya on the post

After this, on October 11, Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, Aishwarya cropped Navya, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan's pictures and posted her and Big B's pictures on her social media to wish the actor. This created all the more chatter in the media, and speculations have begun since then.

Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, and the two became proud parents to a daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011.