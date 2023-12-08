Bachchan family is one of the most loved and respected families in B-town. Amitabh Bachchan- Jaya Bachchan often ensures that the media reports nothing ill about their family.

However, of late a lot has been reported and speculated about the so-called rift and animosity among Aishwarya Rai-Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. It has also been reported that there is trouble in the married life of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.

Did Amitabh Bachchan unfollow Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Amid ongoing speculations about marital issues in Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek. Eagle-eyed netizens have observed that Amitabh Bachchan may have 'unfollowed' his bahu on Instagram,

Several posts on social media have gone viral that Big B is not in Aishwariya's following list.

Meanwhile, Aish is not following anyone except Abhishek.

However, there is a section of netizens who have asserted that they never followed each other, while others spoke about the privacy settings of the actor's account, where only he can see who he follows.

Let's take a look

While one said, 'Follow kiya hi kab tha...." (Might not be following on Insta ever).

Another wrote, 'Wrong information Big B never followed Aish like Aish not following anyone except Abhishek.' Sometimes there can be privacy settings where only AB can see his followers and is not for the public.

The third one said, 'This is baseless..'

Aishwarya NEVER followed Big B nor does he follow her on Instagram

Recently, Bachchan bahu squashed separation rumours when Aaradhya and Aishwarya were cheering for Agastya Nanda at the screening of The Archies.

However, some eagle-eyed fans noted an unusual vibe, describing the family's behaviour as "weird" and "something fishy" in the viral visuals

How did the feud begin?

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan penned a lengthy post after making her ramp debut at the Paris Fashion Week. Navya shared her experience walking the runway for L'Oréal Paris at the Paris Fashion Week. However, she skipped mentioning Navya's aunt, actor and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who walked the ramp as the Indian ambassador for the cosmetic brand.

Navya also skipped tagging Aishwarya on the post.

After this, on October 11 Amitabh Bachchan's birthday Aishwarya cropped Navya, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan's pictures and posted her and Big B's picture on her social media to wish the actor. This created all the more chatter in the media, and speculations began since then.

Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, and the two became proud parents to a daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011.

Work front

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum-opus 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' and garnered immense love and appreciation; Amitabh Bachchan will next be starring in 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'Thalaivar 170.'