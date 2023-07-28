Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi is celebrating her 37th birthday today. The actor ringed in her special day by parting with her friends and family on Thursday night. The theme of the party was red and white as most of the attended Huma's bash were colour coordinated.

Who wore what

Huma's close friends Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal twinned in white as they attended the bash. Rajkumar Rao looked dapper in white. Huma's brother Saqib Saleem also attended the bash looking handsome as ever in a red jacket and white t-shirt. Sunny Singh opted for a white shirt and white pants. he also shared inside pictures posing with Huma and others on his Instagram stories, Huma re-shared several birthday posts and wishes and thanked them.

Huma looks stunning in a red shimmery outfit

Huma looked resplended in a shimmery red dress with thigh-high slight. She kept her hair loose and was seen grooving with her friends.

However, the birthday girl, Huma looked drop-dead gorgeous and carried herself with panache as she opted for high heels and a stunning red dress. But it seems, netizens weren't pleased with Huma's style and trolled her brutally. A section of netizens also fat-shamed her for her outfit.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "She's trying hard to look.....but attempts failed."

Most of her fans flocked to paparazzi accounts and wished her on her special day.

Work front

Huma Qureshi was seen in late celebrity chef and author Tarla Dalal's biopic titled Tarla. The actor has also been part of several critically acclaimed films namely Monica, O My Darling. Last year, she also starred in Double XL, Valimai and featured in the track Suna Hai from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her claim to fame films are Gangs of Wasseypur (both parts), Dedh Ishqiya, Badlapur, Ek Thi Daayan, Jolly LLB 2, Kaala, Bell Bottom and Army Of The Dead, to name a few.