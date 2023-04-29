Disha Patani is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Her social media is filled her cute and candid pictures of her dogs as well as stunning pictures.

The actress's hourglass figure, toned body and sparking smile are often loved by her fans. The actor amps up the hotness quotient with her glamorous pictures on social media. In fact, the actress often makes head turns with the outfits she chooses to wear. Despite being one of the hottest actors she is not spared by netzines and gets trolled for her sartorial choices.

Disha Patani looks resplendent in an olive green saree

However, at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid bash, the actress stunned everyone when she wore a beautiful olive green lehengas-style saree. She teamed her look with a matching stone-embellished backless bralette.

Do you know how much her saree cost?

Disha Patani's ensemble is from the ace designer, Arpita Mehta's collection and is priced at Rs. 1,28,00.

Netizens thronged to paparazzi's social media handles and praised the actress for the way she carried herself in a saree.

A user said, "Calvin Klein saree banane laga?" (Calvin Klein is making a saree).

Another user said, " Saree bhi CK ki hogi." (Is her saree from CK).

The third one said, "Adjust her hair and flaunt that silk armpit are raised temperature whenever she arrives."

Disha Patani stepped out in an effortless and chic look last, ignoring paparazzi

However, this lasted for just a day, as the actress was once again trolled for avoiding and ignoring the paparazzo walking away.

In a clip shared by a paparazzo, Disha sets the temperature soaring in a wine-coloured strapless furry bralette with brown trainers and a black purse completing her outfit.

As she walked out of the restaurant, the actress rushed towards the car, avoiding the paparazzi.

A user wrote, "For what is she acting so pricy? Is she having 10 movies lined up?"

Another one said, "Y is she always half dressed? Occasion or no occasion. Bored of seeing too much body."

Professional front

Next up for Disha is the Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna-starrer Yodha. She also stars in the Tamil movie Kanguva. Disha will also feature in the Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas' upcoming Project K.