Salman Khan is all set to join the The Great Indian Kapil Show as the first guest. With the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu and celebrity judge Archana Puran Singh continuing her journey on the show; the entertainment is definitely going to pack a punch. The promo of the upcoming episode is out featuring Salman Khan and it seems to be a laugh riot.

Salman spitting facts on divorce and alimony

Salman, in his casual avatar, is seen cracking jokes on marriage and divorce in his trademark style. The 'Dabangg Khan' also pokes fun at the alimony controversy faced by many celebs recently.

"Pehle log ek dusre ke liye sacrifice karte the, ek tolerance ka factor tha. Ab raat ko ek taang aa jaati hai upar, khaarate liye jaate hain, uske upar divorce ho jaata hai. (Earlier couples used to sacrifice for one another, there was a tolerance factor. Now, if you put one leg on the partner at night or snore; divorce might happen)," he quipped.

The Unfiltered Version of Salman Khan will never be less entertaining????#SalmanKhan talks about relationships and divorce on the Kapil Sharma Show ? pic.twitter.com/zgcB0AZ3DE — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) June 14, 2025

Take on alimony

Salman Khan further went on to say, "Choti si misunderstanding pe divorce ho jaata hai. Aur fir divorce toh chalo ho gaya, voh aadhe paise bhi leke chali jaati hai," he is heard quipping. (Divorces happen due to small misunderstandings. And then she walks away with half your money)

This leaves everyone hysterical. Salman, who has been in several relationships, remains one of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors. His fans, followers and even many celebs can't stop asking him when would he get married. But, with this answer, the 'Tiger 3' actor has made it clear that he is in no mood to settle down.

Coming back to The Great Indian Kapil Show, apart from Archana, Sidhu and Kapil; the show will also have Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda entertaining the audience with their funny antics and one liners.