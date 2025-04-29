Salman Khan is breaking the internet with his latest poolside pictures. The Dabangg Khan has shared a couple of pictures, showing off his beefed-up avatar. Salman is seen flaunting his muscular physique as he soaks in some poolside vibe. Even at 59, Khan remains one of the fittest actors in the industry.

Andaz Apna Apna re-release

Salman's love of remaining shirtless is not a hidden secret. And even at this age, the actor can give the younger crop of actors a run for their money with his physique. Sharing the pictures, Khan wrote, "Eello ji sanam hum aa gaye............. Ab itna bhi gussa karo nahin jaani."

The iconic lines are from his cult classic 'Andaz Apna Apna'. The film has re-released in theatres and again cashing in moolahs. The makers recently held a special screening of the film but Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, both remained absent from the event. Aamir Khan later said that he couldn't go to the screening as the Pahalgam terror attack had left him deeply affected.

Aamir affected

"I was reading reports about what happened at Pahalgam in Kashmir. I have been badly affected by the senseless killing of innocents. I was in no state to go (to the preview). I will see it sometime later this week," Aamir told Bollywood Hungama.

Salman postpones UK tour

On the other hand, Salman Khan has also postponed his UK tour titled – 'The Bollywood Big Ones Show'. Salman Khan, along with Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan postponed 'The Bollywood Big One Shows' in UK in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with profound sadness, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone The Bollywood Big One shows, originally scheduled for May 4th and 5th in Manchester and London," Khan wrote on social media.

"While we understand how much our fans were looking forward to these performances, we feel it is only right to pause during this time of grief. We sincerely apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your understanding and support. New dates for the shows will be announced shortly," the Dabangg Khan further added.