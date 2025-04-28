In wake of the ghastly terrorist attack on the tourists in Pahalgam, several Bollywood celebs have postponed their events. After Arijit and Shreya Ghoshal, Salman Khan has also postponed 'The Bollywood Big One shows'. The show was scheduled for May 4 and 5 in Manchester and London. The show was supposed to have performances by A listers like Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and more.

Salman Khan postpones UK tour

Salman Khan and the rest of the celebs took to social media to announce that the UK tour has now been postponed. They announced the news with sadness and also apologized for the inconvenience. "In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with profound sadness, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone The Bollywood Big One shows, originally scheduled for May 4th and 5th in Manchester and London," Khan wrote on social media.

"While we understand how much our fans were looking forward to these performances, we feel it is only right to pause during this time of grief. We sincerely apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your understanding and support. New dates for the shows will be announced shortly," the Dabangg Khan further added.

Salman Khan fans were quick to hail the actor for their decision to postpone the tour. Prior to this, Arijit Singh had also cancelled his concert in Chennai and even promised ticket refunds.

Arijit cancels Chennai event

"IMPORTANT UPDATE. In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27th. All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded back to your original mode of payment. Thank you for your understanding," his note read.

Shreya Ghoshal cancels concert

Renowned singer, Shreya Ghoshal also cancelled her Surat gig. "In light of the recent and tragic events, the organizers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Surat this Saturday, April 26th," she shared the note on her social media channels.

AP Dhillon postpones release

Global sensation, AP Dhillon also postponed the release of his upcoming single. In a show of solidarity with the victims of the attack, the singer postponed his release without any further information on the release. "In honour of the victims of the tragedy in Pahalgam, I will be postponing today's release until further notice. My heart is with everyone affected," he wrote.