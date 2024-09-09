The whole Khan family came together for bidding adieu to Ganpati bappa. Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma bid farewell to their Ganesha idol with dhol beats, dance and celebrations. Salman Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvan Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri and many other members of the Khan family came together to join in the festivities.

Video doing the rounds

A video of Arpita Khan struggling to get down from a high platform has taken over social media. In the video, Arpita can be seen seeking support from Aayush and others as she climbs down. A few other team members are also seen helping her come down. The video has now received both kinds of reactions on social media.

Social media reactions

While few have advised her to be conscious about her health, some came down to outright body shaming her. "Beautiful girl but she needs to get hold of weight and it's also healthy to keep a check on weight as one gets older," a social media user commented. "Why can't she go to the gym when the whole family is into fitness?" asked another social media user. "She should go to the gym," read a comment.

However, there were many who spoke about how one should go beyond just numbers on the weighing scale. "Don't say anything negative. I love that girl. Despite so much money she never got injection, surgery or botox. I really like them as a couple," wrote a user. "What I see is a strong woman that value herself and so confident about herself and that's why she is in his eyes damn attractive," another user commented.

Aayush Sharma has also spoken about Arpita being fat shamed and body shamed. He had expressed his disbelief and shock over people passing and writing nasty comments on Arpita's pictures.