Aayush Sharma has reacted on trolling using words like "kaali (black) for his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma. Aayush, who is busy promoting his upcoming film – Ruslaan – has lashed out at those who refer to his wife's complexion and call her dark. Sharma was talking to Sidharth Kannan when he questioned those using such words for Salman Khan's sister.

Aayush lashes out

"Kayi log unke rang ke baare main opinion dete hain aur woh mujhe bohot hassi ka topic lagta hai. Hindustan ki jo zyada tar pratishat janta hai, unka rang kya hai? Sab gore hain? Main Himachal se hoon iss liye mera rang gora hai. Aur agar aap dark ya saawle rang ke hain toh usme galat kya hai? (Many people comment on her complexion and I find that funny. What is the common and majority complexion of the people of India? Are they all fair? I am from Himachal that's why I am fair. If you are dark or wheatish, what's the harm in it?)" he asked.

Why the obsession with skin colour?

Aayush further said, "Kis baat ke liye ek skin colour ke peeche log haath dho ke pad jaate hain? Kyu? Sochne ki baat hai, hum log yahan bolte hain 'Black Lives Matter' America main. Aur yahan pe khud ke logo ka hi rang ka mazaak uda rahe hain. (What makes people so hell bent to discuss someone else's complexion? Why? We keep saying "black lives matter" and then do this to the people of our own country? Making fun of them. It is her complexion, if you don't wish to see that, don't look there).

The Antim actor also revealed that he often gets asked why he isn't taking Arpita with him to the gym. He revealed that its her choice and questioned the identity of those asking her to go to the gym. Aayush and Arpita have been happily married for seven years now and the couple is blessed with two lovely children.