Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have been painting the town red ever since their wedding. The two met on the sets of Patna Shukla were Sshura was working as Raveena Tandon's makeup artist. Arbaaz and Sshura's wedding came a surprise to the whole nation and prior to the media had failed to spot the two of them ever together.

Sisters against the match?

Now, as per a latest report, Arbaaz Khan's sisters – Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri weren't in favour of their union. A zoom report has stated that the two Khan ladies didn't approve of Sshura for various reasons. However, with time, the Khan sisters accepted the union and even took part in the wedding with happiness.

Arbaaz reacts

Arbaaz, however, has called these rumours 'baseless' and 'untrue'. "My family obviously has no issue and they are completely in approval of my marriage. This news is very upsetting... The source has no connection with the family," the Dabangg producer reportedly said.

Salman pulled Arbaaz's leg

It was on Bigg Boss that Salman had pulled Arbaaz's leg over his wedding with Sshura Khan. "Meri sunte nahi hai yeh. Agar sunte hote toh...(He doesn't listen to me.. if he had listened then...),"Salman had said reacting to Arbaaz's second wedding question.

Arbaaz Khan seems to be head-over-heels in love with Sshura. He had taken to social media on her 31st birthday and wished her with a mushy pic. "Happiest birthday my love Shura Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you , oops older actually very very old when the universe brought us together it was the best thing that's ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I'm reminded that saying " Qubool Hai " to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back @sshurakhanofficial," he had written.