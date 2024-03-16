Arbaaz Khan is a happy man nowadays! The Dabangg producer got married for the second time to the love of his life, Shura Khan recently. And ever since, the two have been painting the town red. Khan has revealed that his film, Patna Shukla, was where he first met his wife-to-be as prior to that he had not even heard her name or met her.

Shura was Raveena Tandon's makeup artist

In a latest interview, Arbaaz added that he met Shura as Raveena Tandon's makeup artist. He further said that the only conversation the two used to have was about her fixing Raveena's look or just a basic hi and hello. He also revealed that for people the relationship might have seemed to come out of nowhere but in reality the two used to meet frequently at coffee shops.

Arbaaz, who was earlier married to Malaika Arora for almost two decades revealed that he and Shura were dating for almost a year before deciding to get married. He also asserted that from the very beginning they knew where they were at and were sure of what they were doing.

Dated for a year before marriage

"People might be shocked or surprised over it, but we had been dating for over a year before we took the step... we were very sure of what we were doing . We were very lucky, we were meeting outside at coffee shops and when I used to go to pick her up or drop, no one would spot us, and she was also happy that there were no paps here, but now, even before I enter a coffee shop, the paps are there," he said in an interview.