Arbaaz Khan's second wedding became one of the highlights of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17 grand finale. As Arbaaz was invited to the stage to join Salman and Bharti Singh, a wedding song played in the background. The audience went berserk listening to the music and started cheering for the newly wed Khan.

Salman's dig on Arbaaz's second wedding

Arbaaz blushed and said that they were acting like he was the first one to ever get married. Bharti then asked the producer why she wasn't invited to the wedding. Arbaaz quipped that she will be invited to the 'next one'. This left everyone speechless. And Arbaaz in a fun mode quickly added that someone else's next wedding.

Bharti then asked Salman about his reaction to Arbaaz Khan's wedding. "Meri sunte nahi hai yeh. Agar sunte hote toh...(He doesn't listen to me.. if he had listened then...)" Bharti, however, was in no mood to spare Salman and again asked "Bhai ne shaadi kar li, ab aap ka kya? (Your brother has gotten married, now what about you?)" In response, the Dabangg Khan said that now that she is gone he will never get married.

Winners and runners up

Munawar Faruqui took home the BB 17 winner's trophy and Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner up. Mannara Chopra defeated Ankita to be the second runner up while the Pavitra Rishta actress grabbed the fourth spot. Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan both had been coming on the show for a 'Just Chill' session with the housemates.

Arbaaz Khan's lovey dovey post for Sshura Khan

Arbaaz Khan got married to celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan in December last year. He shared an adorable note for Mrs Khan on her birthday recently. He said that from their first date he knew it was going to culminate into marriage. He added that she makes him the happiest. "Happiest birthday my love Sshura (heart emoji). Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you, oops older, actually very very old," Khan wrote.

Arbaaz further added, "When the universe brought us together it was the best thing that's ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I'm reminded that saying 'qubool hai' to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back."