Aayush Sharma is busy promoting his next film - Ruslaan on all platforms. The actor has often had to fight the notion of him marrying Arpita Khan Sharma to get fame and money. Aayush has revealed that unlike what people think, he had given up on his dreams of joining Bollywood by the time he met Salman Khan for the first time.

Aayush revealed that he told Salman Khan that he had given over 300 auditions and wasn't selected for even two of them and thus, had given up his hope and dream of working in the industry. Aayush revealed that it was Salman Khan who forced and urged him to try and try harder. The Antim actor revealed that Salman Khan told him that he would train him the right way.

Aayush apologised to Salman Khan

The Khan family's son-in-law also said that when Salman Khan produced Love Yatri flopped, he had tears in his eyes. The Antim actor added that when Salman called him up during the film's poor run, Aayush apologised to him for wasting his money. He further mentioned that when Salman Khan and him starrer Antim was sold to satellite, he felt relieved.

Relieved after Antim's digital rights were sold

"The narrative was created that I am blowing up my brother-in-law's money. Should I share my income tax details? When Salman called me during Love Yatri, I had tears in my eyes. I said 'Sorry, I blew up your money.' When Antim's digital rights were sold to satellite and OTT platforms, I was relieved," he told Sidharth Kannan.

In the same interview, Aayush revealed that his mother was worried about how a girl from that rich family will settle in their family. He added that his father asked him who would pay the bill of Arpita Khan when he (Aayush) isn't earning anything.