Ever since Ismail Darbar made some "misogynist" statements on Gauahar Khan, Reddit is adamant on schooling him. The music composer, in an interview, had said that even though he doesn't have a right to stop Gauahar from working, his son Zaid has all the rights to do so. He also said that he doesn't watch the Bigg Boss winner's work because he would not be able to "tolerate" it.

Social media schools Darbar

Not just this, the veteran music composer further said that his daughter-in-law's reputation is now their responsibility. Ever since his statements surfaced, social media has tagged him as "regressive", "patriarchal" and "misogynist". Reddit too has taken it upon itself to school the renowned composer over his shocking statements.

"She is the one who is more successful. The audacity of his to even suggest this! Yester year's regressive men should just keep their mouth shut instead of losing respect in the public eye," a reddit user said.

"I can't believe the outspoken Gauhar got married into such a regressive family," another reddit user said.

" I liked her so much on reality tv. I think she could've done so so much better instead of that clown she married and his regressive family," a person commented.

"His son's claim to fame is being married to Gauhar Khan," another person opined.

"I thought they were a progressive family as they didn't mind Gauahar marrying Zaid because of the age difference. This is patriarchal and backward to another level," read a comment.

"If he can't see can't bear the fact then he needs to take his eyes out. Problem solved," another comment read.

"So regressive. I think she is the one running the house as it doesn't seem like Zaid has a proper job," one more of the comments read.

However, Gauahar Khan has remained unbothered by her father-in-law's statements and shared some beautiful quotes on social media about raising boys.