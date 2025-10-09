We've often heard about saas-bahu drama and conflicts, but have you ever come across a bahu-sasur feud? Well, popular actor Gauahar Khan's father-in-law and ace music composer Ismail Darbar, known for his unabashed and unfiltered remarks, has once again stirred controversy with his comments on Gauahar working in the industry, performing sensuous item numbers, and wearing bold outfits.

In a recent interview, he compared how his wife, Ayesha, stopped working after marriage to raise their children. While speaking about Gauahar, he acknowledged that she shares a wonderful relationship with his son Zaid and is a great mother, but added that, coming from a conservative background, he isn't comfortable with Gauahar doing sensuous scenes in Bollywood.

Ismail's statements went viral in no time, and now Gauahar Khan has shared a cryptic note, seemingly hinting at her motherhood.

Taking to Instagram, Gauahar shared a heartfelt note that read, "Raising a boy is a beautiful kind of chaos. He runs instead of walks, climbs instead of sits, and shouts instead of whispers — yet he still pauses to kiss your cheek, grab your hand, and call you beautiful with peanut butter on his face. Amid all the noise and mess, his softness makes you feel like you're his whole world."

What did Ismail Darbar say?

Speaking in detail about his daughter-in-law Gauahar's work, Ismail said, "Look, I come from a backward family. We used to turn away whenever a sensuous type of scene would come in a movie. This happens in our house even today. Gauahar is a part of our family now, and we are responsible for her reputation. But I can't tell her not to work; that right only Zaid has. So I don't indulge in activities that might bother me."

When asked further about Gauahar, he said, "All I know is that she shares a wonderful relationship with Zaid and is a wonderful mother. There is no harm in being honest about this. However, the greatest thing my wife Ayesha did was stop working for her child's sake. She was earning ₹5 lakh a month through shows at the time and was also getting acting offers. But she never once said she wanted to sing or perform again. Even when I was in need of money, she didn't offer to earn for us."

He added that he avoids watching Gauahar's work because he knows it would make him confrontational out of anger. "I'm not one to mince my words. I know that I will not be able to tolerate what I see, and if I am not able to tolerate it, I will confront them," he said.

About Zaid and Gauahar

Zaid and Gauahar tied the knot in 2020, when Zaid was 20 years old. They welcomed their first child, a son named Zehaan, in 2023. Earlier this year, they welcomed their second son.

Gauahar and Zaid have named their second son Farwaan. The name of their first son is Zehaan.