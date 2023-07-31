Bigg Boss OTT 2 is inching towards its finale, with each passing day, the competition is getting fierce as reportedly August second week would be the finale week. As there will only be one winner, each Weekend Ka Vaar one of the contestants bids adieu to the show. In the 44th-weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan reprimanded the housemates and also schooled them for the usage of language and said that even though there is no censor certificate for OTT, inmates are supposed to maintain decorum and respect the inmates.

Aashika evicted

However, this week Manish Rani and Aashika Bhatia were in the bottom two. Aashika Bhatia was eliminated from the show on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Before announcing the eviction Salman Khan scolds Manisha Rani for her excessive confidence in believing she wouldn't be evicted.

An unseen clip aired during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode showed Manisha displaying confidence that she would stay in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. She boldly declared that even if her name was called, the Bigg Boss team would have to forcibly remove her as she wouldn't leave willingly. Manisha said that she hadn't even packed her bags to leave. When Salman Khan addressed her overconfidence, Manisha clarified that she felt confident because of her good performance inside the house.

Salman told Manisha she is lucky this time because Aashika Bhatia received fewer votes

While saying her goodbyes, Manisha broke down in tears, hugging Aashika tightly. Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan consoled Manisha as she kept weeping uncontrollably. Manisha's emotional outburst, Pooja Bhatt mentioned to Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, and Bebika Dhurve that it was not solely because of Aashika's eviction but for other reasons. Bebika immediately said that Manisha is crying as she lost her pet. Jiya then told Manisha must have got the footage as she hugged Aashika and cried.

Pooja then says Salman Khan told Manisha to gain the trust of the housemates, adding that Pooja said let's see if she can do that.

Netizens react

Netizens weren't impressed with Pooja Bhatt and her gang standing in the corner and bitching about Manish hugging and crying.

A user mentioned, "They are so evil."

Another mentioned, "Jad Pooja and Avinash deserved to be evicted not Ashika. unfairly biased elimination.

Elvish and Abhishek were sad as they had to bid adieu to Aashika.

Aashika Bhatia entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild card entry, along with Elvish Yadav two weeks back.