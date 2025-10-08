Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's divorce not just broke the hearts of their fans but broke their families too. Sharmila Tagore had once spoken about how a void was created in the house and it took them a long time to heal. And now, Soha Ali Khan, in a latest interview, has spoken about how her equation with Amrita Singh changed after her divorce from Saif.

Soha told Nayandeep that she and Amrita used to play scrabble together, she used to take her to shoots. Soha admitted that she even used to live with Amrita in her house and she would look after Saif's sister. However, all of that changed post her divorce. Calling it "complicated", the 'Rang De Basanti' actress said that now there's a sense of settlement between all of them.

Complicated equation

"It's like when a marriage ends, the families also go through a period of change and adjustment. You may find your own independent equation after some time, but it's complicated. For me, Amrita was someone I lived with in her house. She looked after me, took me for photoshoots, and did so much. We've played Scrabble together," she told the host.

Now there's settlement

Khan further added, "When that (Saif and Amrita's) relationship ends, of course, you go through a moment of processing and transition. You first allow them to find their equation, and then you have to find your own within that. I think that's something we went through, and now, there's a sense of settlement. The children are all grown up. You can be yourself in a way. Sara and Ibrahim were very young then."

Saif and Amrita met in the early 1990s on the sets and love soon blossomed. Despite an age gap of over 12 years, Amrita and Saif tied-the-knot in 1991. It was in 2004 that the duo called it quits.