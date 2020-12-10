Singer Aditya Narayan who recently got married to longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal said she is a very lazy and unambitious person, and that she can spend the entire day doing nothing, despite working as a chemical engineer, later an actor, and now a fashion designer. Aditya, however, quickly complimented her saying she is 'very intelligent' and believes in accumulating as many experiences as possible within a lifetime.

"My wife is a very lazy and unambitious person. It is almost aspirational how she can spend the whole day without doing anything. On the other hand, she's an extremely intelligent person. Whatever she chooses to do she does really well," he told SpotboyE.

The couple tied the knot in December, and is currently planning a move to a bigger house. The two met on the sets of their 2010 film Shaapit, but Shweta is no longer an actor, but a fashion designer who has designed all of Aditya's outfits.

Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of Vikram Bhatt's directorial horror Shaapit in 2010 and they hit it off instantly. They remained close friends for many years as they didn't want to rush into a relationship. They eventually started spending a lot of time together. There were also reports about their alleged break-up which apparently started off from a verbal spat in the middle of the road and soon there were rumours about their split.