Manish Malhotra's pre-Diwali bash was every bit of a gala affair. From Gauri Khan, Kajol, Rekha to Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor; the who's who of the industry marked their presence at the event. While Shah Rukh Khan skipped the event, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan arrived in contrasting outfits.

While Gauri Khan looked lovely in a black and golden saree, Suhana turned heads in a bright red saree with a corset blouse. Several videos and pictures of the Archies actress started floating around on social media. However, the diva seemed to be finding walking in saree a bit difficult.

Social media reactions

And netizens had a lot to say. "She lacks confidence," wrote a social media user. "Why does she wear such clothes where she's unable to walk properly. Fashion is so important to them, Jaan jaye lekin fashion na jaye. Dramebaaz," another social media user asked. "She look the same with every outfits nothing new look," read a comment. "I think she should choose other profession she is not heroine material," a user wrote.

"Plz change your stylist or told them to bring colour to your outfit and change your same nude eye look or same nude makeup. Your pr is failing, your stylist is failing," another comment read. "Why have the saree below the ankles and trip yourself up. Keep saree fall half way over foot and you can walk in comfort n ease without all the lifting n pulling," another social media user commented. "Looks like Shah Rukh Khan with long hair," was one more of the comments.

Suhana Khan's debut film – Archies – directed by Zoya Akhtar, failed to impress the audience and the critics at the box office. However, King Khan's daughter is back at trying to prove her mettle with her next titled – King.