Kangana Ranaut and Shabana Azmi have shared cold vibes ever since the infamous Kangana Ranaut Hrithik Roshan legal fight began. And now, yet another time Shabana Azmi in an interview spoke about Kangana's outrageous comments on Bollywood and the people of the fraternity. Kangana apparently addressed Bollywood as 'gutter' which wasn't taken in a good stride by many Bollywood celebs including Jaya Bachchan.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shabana responded to Kangana's statement that the film industry must be 'saved from various terrorists', including the 'drug mafia' and those who exploit talent. Shabana said that Kangana makes sensational statements to feature in the headlines and urged her to focus her energies into acting.

"Kangana has started believing in her own myth. She says she taught feminism to the film industry, she taught it nationalism. I'm glad she spelled that out because nobody else had noticed! I think she fears the day when she will no longer be in the headlines and so has to keep making outrageous statements to stay in the news. Poor girl, why doesn't she just do what she is best at, which is acting," she said.

In the past, Kangana has called Shabana an 'anti-national' as well as levelled allegations against her husband, Javed Akhtar. Kangana's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel earlier claimed that Javed called Kangana home and 'intimidated' and 'threatened' her to apologize to Hrithik Roshan.