Sona Mohapatra Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel got themselves in a twitter war recently. Apparently Kangana Ranaut blocked Sona on twitter. Sona slammed Rangoli Chandel for coming in support of the actress and trying to be her mouth piece time and again.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Sona wrote, 'Hahaha..the sister of the flag-bearer of the fight against what?Not nepotism for sure. My sisters don't speak for me or troll for me,I have two.Also, Kangana might be impressing the mediocre with her messiah avatar, not me, surely not any basic intellect, forget intellectual.'

She also further addressed the trolls who supported Kangana against her. She wrote, 'Also, dear trolls writing in to defend your Bollywood idol, Ms Ranaut, please note. I've dealt with your abusive lot en-masse when I called out Salman Khan & other such. So you don't worry, scare or impress me. Nor do most actors. They are actors. Not messiahs.'

Earlier, Rangoli Chandel has shared a note on Instagram that read, 'Sona Ji I don't even know who you are and what you do but I keep seeing you on Kangana's google page all the time commenting on everything that she says. Kangana loves responding to trolls who stimulate her intellectually or emotionally. What will she talk to you about? You have nothing to offer her. She can't stand below average junk. @sonamohapatra'