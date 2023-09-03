Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn often grab headlines for her outings and vacations, especially with social media influencers and her close friends. The duo along with her other friends often take to social media and share glimpses from their recent party that they have been part of. Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is often seen tagging along with Nysa.

Nysa skips Sunny Deol's success bash

On Saturday night, Nysa's parents' actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol attended Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success party. While Nysa and Yug clicked their parents' pictures as before the couple headed for the bash.

After this, Nysa and Orry were seen partying with her friend Orry and others. Orry took to Instagram stories and shared the pictures from the dinner party.

Nysa who is often been trolled for getting sloshed after the party was yet again caught on camera as she walked towards her car on Saturday night.

In the clip, Nysa was seen walking towards her car straight, she didn't even greet or smile at the paps. For the dinner night, Nysa wore a blue crop top and denim shorts.

Netizens once again assumed her to be drunk and high.

Nysa has not even begun her journey into stardom, yet garners an immense fan following. The star kid is currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol opened up about the attention Nysa receives on social media. The actor said, "I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her."

Will Nysa enter Bollywood?

Earlier, Ajay Devgn had addressed Nysa's Bollywood debut. "Forget my daughter... I don't know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she's shown disinterest." However, he added, "Anything can change anytime with the children. I don't know. She is abroad, studying right now," he had told Film Companion.