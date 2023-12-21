Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty spoke at length about their journey from struggling days to super stardom on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan. Karan Johar asked Ajay about the scrutiny Nysa Devgn faces on social media and what he has to say about it. Devgn said that he doesn't like it, she doesn't like it but they have to live with it.

Ajay on Nysa getting scruitinised

"Of course she doesn't like it, I don't like it, but you can't change it, so you live with it. A few people talking rubbish about you does not mean that the whole world thinks the same about you," the Singham actor said. To this, Rohit Shetty added, "Everybody is getting trolled." Ajay further said that if one writes good things on social media, no body reads it.

"Otherwise, social media doesn't work. You write good things about people, but nobody is interested in reading it," he added. Ajay Devgn also revealed that Nysa Devgn doesn't have any plans of entering the industry. He added that while he is saying it now, if things change in future, people will dig out this interview and play it later to say how Ajay Devgn said something else and something else happened.

;,Rohit Shetty's son to be in films

"Yes, even when she (Nysa) is not working. Right now, she doesn't want to be in the film industry. But tomorrow if something changes, they will bring this interview up and play it," he said. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty said that his son wants to join the industry and become an actor. Shetty said that he will take away his son's car and he will have to go through the grind of struggling.

"He wants to be in films. He has to go through the whole process. I am going to take the car from him; he has to go through that struggle and then reach my office. He has to work," the action director said. Rohit never speaks about his family and no one gets to see his family at any parties or events either. "Good things should be kept hidden from the world. That's the way we have been. I have never thrown a party in my life and I rarely go to parties," he told Karan Johar.

Ajay and Rohit both called themselves "middle class" people and added that their family values and values have remained the same as it was several decades earlier.