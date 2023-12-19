Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are going to be the next guests on Koffee with Karan. And from the looks of it, the episode seems high on entertainment and wit. Ajay will be seen on the show just a few weeks after Kajol made an appearance on KWK with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Rani Mukerji. Ajay and Rohit came together for Golmaal franchise and have continued to give hits in the Singham franchise.

Ajay Devgn spills the beans

When Karan Johar asked Ajay Devgn, how would he overreact to success, Rohit Shetty responded. He said, "I can talk about him and Salman Khan. If their movies are doing blockbusters, they are sitting outside their van and chilling. If their movies are not doing well, they are sitting outside their van and chilling. No issues."

Another highlight of the promo was when Karan asks Ajay Devgn how he handles Ranveer Singh who is just the opposite of him in terms of energy and excitement. "Either I shut him up or shut my hears," pat came Devgn's reply leaving Rohit Shetty and KJo laughing. Asked about his sworn-in enemy in the industry, Ajay Devgn said, "Once upon a time it's you (Karan Johar)."

On Kajol and Ranveer Singh's energy

Karan further asked Ajay about what would that situation be where Kajol would stop talking to him. To this, a sassy Singham actor said, "Waiting for that day." Ajay Devgn was at his candid best. When Karan further asked him during rapid fire why he doesn't get spotted at parties, Ajay said because he doesn't get called anymore.

On being asked why paparazzi doesn't click him at the airport, the Shivaay actor said "because I don't call them." When Rohit Shetty was asked about Ranveer, he said that the actor has some another level of energy altogether. When the host asked who tends to change dialogues during a take, experiences meltdowns before difficult scenes, and goes bonkers at the wrap party; Rohit Shetty was quick to name Ranveer Singh in all three.