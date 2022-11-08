Samantha Ruth Prabhu's myositis diagnosis has seen an outpour of support for the actress. Samantha recently broke the news of suffering from myositis. The actress will soon be seen in Yashoda along with Unni Mukandan. The actor has now revealed that the Pushpa actress never spoke about her health condition on the sets.

Unni talks about Samantha's commitment

Unni revealed that Samantha didn't let anyone come to know of her health conditions and was one of the most hardworking persons on the set. "I didn't know it while shooting. Samantha was very professional. She never revealed that she was fighting such a disease. I felt sad after seeing Samantha's post. She'll fight with myositis and come back in good health," he said in an interview.

The film involves a lot of varied actions and emotions. Unni revealed that Samantha underwent a lot of practice for it all. It has been a few days since Samantha revealed her health condition. Taking to social media, the talented actress revealed that she had been through a lot.

Samantha breaks the news

"Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission," she wrote.

Samantha further added, "But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you..THIS TOO SHALL PASS."