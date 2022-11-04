There has been a constant overflow of support and strength for Samantha Ruth Prabhu ever her myositis diagnosis. The Yashoda actress had shared an emotional post sharing the news of how she was trying to cope and recover. From Chiranjeevi to Akhil Akkineni, many have expressed their care for Samantha during this rough patch.

Amid all this, we hear, Samantha's ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya has also reached out to her. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya left the nation shocked with their separation announcement in 2021. As per a report in Gulte, Naga reportedly called the actress to know about her well-being after her diagnosis. There were also some strong rumors of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya planning a visit to meet the actress. However, as per the report, those were just rumors and had no truth to them.

Chiranjeevi's encouraging note

Superstar Chiranjeevi had penned an encouraging note for Samantha on social platform. "Dear Sam, From time to time, Challenges do come in our lives, perhaps to allow us to discover our own inner strengths. You are a wonderful girl with greater inner strength. I am sure, you shall overcome this challenge too. Very soon! Wishing you all the courage and conviction! May the force be with you!," he wrote.

What is myositis

Myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions. The main symptoms are weak, painful or aching muscles. This usually gets worse, slowly over time. Myositis is usually caused by a problem with your immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.