Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha had announced the news of their separation a couple of months ago. It now looks like the actor has moved on in his life as he is now ready to tie the knot again.

Family Searching Girl for Chaitanya

If we go by the reports online, Naga Chaitanya's family is now looking forward for a suitable alliance. It was earlier reported that the actor will marry a young actress, but it looks like there was no truth in the reports.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were good friends for years after making their acting debut with Yee Maaya Chesaave. They took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot in 2017 after getting approval from both their families.

Announcement

Last year, they decided to end their four-year marriage. "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans , well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on Thanking you for your support," Samantha confirmed, putting an end to the rumours around troubles in her marriage.

Both the actors have started focusing on their careers.

Most importantly, Samantha got many offers from across the industries and took up many endorsements too. Her special number in Pushpa: The Rise won the hearts of the masses.

Currently, she is working in Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It is a romantic comedy movie, directed by Vignesh Shivan.

She has also signed Gunashekar's mythological drama Shaakuntalam and science fiction thriller Yashoda.

Chaitanya will be also seen in Aamir Khan's Hindi movie Laal Singh Chaddha and Dil Raju's Thank You.