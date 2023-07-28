Just like all of us, celebs too are bound to have different moods on different days. And, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy seemed to have caught Kareena Kapoor Khan on one of those days when she wasn't in a good mood at all. Narayana revealed that even when fans walked upto her in the flight, she didn't bother to react.

Narayan Murthy reveals the flight experience

"The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and said hello. She didn't even bother to react," he said. "I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute-that's all they were expecting," he added.

Sudha Murthy defended Kareena

However, his wife, Sudha Murthy soon came to defend Bebo. Sudha reminded Murthy how Kareena possibly had millions of fans and followers and it wasn't possible to do the same with everyone. "She has a million admirers. She must have been tired," she said. Interestingly, she went on to add, "Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will get a million," she concluded.

However, this wasn't the first time that Kareena Kapoor came under fire for being rude towards her fans. Prior to this too, there have been several instances of Kareena refusing to pose for a selfie with fans, showing angry facial expressions, yelling at her car's driver and more.