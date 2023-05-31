Kareena Kapoor Khan is at the receiving end of a lot of negative comments on social media. After dazzling the world with her super glamorous and chic avatar at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix Practice Race, Bebo touched down Mumbai. As Kareena was moving towards her car after exiting the airport, a fan started walking behind her for a selfie.

Netizens irked

The diva however didn't stop and her security asked the lady to back off. This entire incident has not gone down well with the netizens. "Hey this is sao bad she acts really rude she just wants to take a selfie with her but i never understand that why these Bollywood stars have so much attitude that's why I never like them they just act to being kind hearted in movies otherwise see this reality," wrote one user.

"The Ruddest Celebrity. Thoooo I mean poo," another user wrote. "No she has an attitude problem," commented a netizen. "Not only her size is zero, she is also zero. Why that lady behind her for autograph? Attitude will make her down soon," another netizen commented.

"Without fan you are nothing kareena" and "entitled celeb" were some more comments on the video. However, there were a few who even questioned the fan's craze walking behind Kareena.